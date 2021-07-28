Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 0.9% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $6.45 on Wednesday, hitting $256.48. 42,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

