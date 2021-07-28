Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

NYSE ECL traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

