Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.29. The company has a market capitalization of $398.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

