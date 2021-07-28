ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Down 76.0% in July

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the June 30th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,094,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Pietro Michael A. Di purchased 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $41,080.00. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADOMANI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADOM opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. ADOMANI has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

