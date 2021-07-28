Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $4,365,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $237,690,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.84 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

Shares of AMD opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

