Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.84 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.48.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
