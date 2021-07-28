Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.84 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.48.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.