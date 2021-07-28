Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 217 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock traded up $10.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.55. 936,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,725,458. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.26.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.