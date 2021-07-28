Advisor Partners LLC Sells 251 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.00.

Shares of ASML traded up $10.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $755.95. 28,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $759.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $689.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

