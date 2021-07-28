Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$16.31 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$24.50.

AEGXF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

