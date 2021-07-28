Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given a C$20.09 Price Target by Laurentian Bank of Canada Analysts

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) has been given a C$20.09 price objective by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARE. TD Securities set a C$20.09 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. ATB Capital set a C$20.09 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.19.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$20.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.88.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

