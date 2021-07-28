Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Issues Earnings Results

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%.

AJRD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.80. 1,022,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.