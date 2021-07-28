AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.46 million.

AVAV stock traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $99.02. 2,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.40.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $642,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $1,291,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,635.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,300 shares of company stock worth $11,058,857. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

