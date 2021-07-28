Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,774 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,244. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

