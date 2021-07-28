Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Position Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Agree Realty worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 238.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

