Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given a C$25.45 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has been given a C$25.45 price target by investment analysts at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.72.

Air Canada stock opened at C$25.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.41.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

