Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €138.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €126.23 ($148.51).

EPA:AIR opened at €112.32 ($132.14) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €108.79. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

