Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.74

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.62. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 88,730 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $75.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 416,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

