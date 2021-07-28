Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.34

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 137751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $159,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,489 shares of company stock worth $1,261,641. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $7,783,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 191,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,277.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 55,762 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

