Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.34

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 137751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,489 shares of company stock worth $1,261,641. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

