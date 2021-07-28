Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.95. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$16.78, with a volume of 94,506 shares trading hands.

AD.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$754.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.84.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

