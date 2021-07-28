Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Up 202.8% in July

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 202.8% from the June 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALCO opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $278.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

