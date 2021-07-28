AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.