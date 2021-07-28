Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMOT opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

