Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.50 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

APYRF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

OTCMKTS:APYRF remained flat at $$36.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

