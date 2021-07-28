Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$53.00 at TD Securities

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.17.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$45.80. The company had a trading volume of 79,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,272. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.50 and a one year high of C$46.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

