Alpha Teknova, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on August 4th (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova’s (NASDAQ:TKNO) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Alpha Teknova had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Alpha Teknova’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on TKNO. BTIG Research began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Alpha Teknova stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.