Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Alphabet worth $1,744,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,729.33.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $99.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,737.24. 169,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,453.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

