Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $82.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,720.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,453.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,687.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,738.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.