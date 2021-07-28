Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,034.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,976.18.

GOOG traded up $41.17 on Wednesday, reaching $2,777.10. 24,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,530.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

