Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,000.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,597.50.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,638.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,453.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,687.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.63 by $7.63. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 893.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

