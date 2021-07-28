Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,100.00 at Truist

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,034.00 price target (up previously from $2,635.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,624.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,638.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,453.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,687.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.63 by $7.63. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

