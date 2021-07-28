Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. On average, analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.