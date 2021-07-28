Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post sales of $51.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.26 million to $52.90 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $91.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $207.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $208.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $275.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $130.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.