Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

AIMC opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

