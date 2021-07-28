Amcil Limited (ASX:AMH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Amcil Limited (ASX:AMH) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Amcil’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) Hirst 172,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st.

Amcil Company Profile

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

