AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of DIT stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 971. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.13. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $183.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
About AMCON Distributing
Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.