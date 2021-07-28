AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DIT stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 971. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.13. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $183.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.