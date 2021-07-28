Amdocs (DOX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.