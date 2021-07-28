Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMTB. Stephens began coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $842.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

