American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AXL opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.54. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06.
About American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
