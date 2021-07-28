American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.930-$2.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE:ACC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.38. 4,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,456. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.34. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.