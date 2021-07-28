American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $2,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 74.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $7,795,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. 4,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.