American Express (NYSE:AXP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $173.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $171.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

AXP stock opened at $172.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,086,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

