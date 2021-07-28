American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday.

AMNB opened at $32.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.13. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.55.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $2,061,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American National Bankshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in American National Bankshares by 138.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American National Bankshares by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

