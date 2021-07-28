American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Short Interest Up 221.7% in July

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 221.7% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of APGI opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. American Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

American Power Group Company Profile

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

