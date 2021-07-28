American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.53 Million

Brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post $28.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.95 million and the lowest is $28.10 million. American Software reported sales of $27.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $119.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $121.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $131.05 million, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $134.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $707,282.45. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 208.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

