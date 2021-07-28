American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post sales of $24.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $107.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $107.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $130.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $136.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American Superconductor by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 313,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,240. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $383.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.