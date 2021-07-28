America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRMT opened at $155.89 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.48 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.09.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $279.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

