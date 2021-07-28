Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $16.85 Million Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $16,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,740 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.97. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

