Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Waters worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 187.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $378.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.66. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $384.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.80.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

