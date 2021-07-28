Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 4.26% of IBEX worth $17,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBEX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $399.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

